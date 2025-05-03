WWE legend opens up on major backstage incident in AEW: "I gotta believe that Jack Perry was scared s*******" 

Most fans believe an infamous backstage altercation in AEW changed the company's landscape forever. Among many people who witnessed it, a WWE legend was also there upfront and recently opened up about the incident.
The WWE legend, Jim Ross, is now part of All Elite Wrestling. The backstage incident he spoke about was the real-life fight that broke out between CM Punk and Jack Perry at AEW All In 2023, which led to Punk's eventual termination from the company.
In a conversation with Inside The Ropes, Good Ol' JR reflected on the backstage fight that went down. Ross made it clear that while Punk was his friend, he was wrong on his part. However, he did not shy away from saying that Jack Perry was afraid of The Best of the World.
"Phil Brooks is a great friend of mine. We still communicate semi-regularly. Good dude. He was wrong that day by continuing to stand there and push the buttons. I gotta believe that Jack Perry was scared s***tless. Now, he wouldn’t say that. He wouldn’t admit that, ’cause that’s not 'macho.' But, you know, come on." [H/T - RingsideNews]
CM Punk made his return to WWE after the AEW All In 2023 incident
CM Punk was immediately fired from AEW after All In during a public announcement made by Tony Khan. However, it proved to be a silver lining for his enormous fanbase, as The Second City Saint made his shocking return to WWE a few months later at the WWE Survivor Series Premium Live Event.
The former WWE Champion had a setback when he was injured at the start of his second run. However, Punk fought his way back and returned to the squared circle in the summer of 2024. From then on, he had an impressive run, engaging in top rivalries with stars like Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre.
Moreover, Punk's release from AEW and subsequent return to WWE also saw him accomplish his lifelong dream of headlining WrestleMania this year. With The Best in the World a top fixture for the global giant again, it remains to be seen what the future holds for him moving forward.