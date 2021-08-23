WWE legend says CM Punk's AEW debut is one of the "biggest" moments in wrestling history

AEW star and analyst Paul Wight believes CM Punk's debut in AEW is a historical moment in the world of professional wrestling.

Speaking on the latest episode of Insight with Chris Van Vliet podcast, Paul Wight compared CM Punk's jaw-dropping return to the famous iconic moments from the bygone era. The WCW legend further added that The Straight Edge Superstar reignited the entire wrestling community:

"I mean, it's probably the biggest and most anticipated return ever. I mean, you think about the biggest impactful moments in wrestling, moments of jeweler by history. I was there when Hulk Hogan slammed Andre the Giant, when Stone Cold Steve Austin cut the 3:16 promo, when Hulk Hogan came to WCW, you know when the NWO was formed. There's so many moments in history, and I'm guaranteed I'm leaving a lot of special moments out, but I think this is one of those moments tonight. It's our second rampage. It's in Chicago, sold-out United Center. I mean, the stage is set. They couldn't be served up anymore to make an incredible wrestling moment that reignites the wrestling industry," Paul Wight said.

Almost 15,000 people popped into the United Center as soon as they heard the 'Cult of Personality' theme. CM Punk became the #1 trend on Twitter in America. It was a sight to behold, especially for the die-hard wrestling fans who followed CM Punk's last stint with WWE.

The Second City Saint's special mystique over the years may have been one of the reasons why people were in tears when his return eventually materialized.

CM Punk kept a low profile and minimal appearances for seven years, be it in Hollywood or combat promotions. It wouldn't be far too stretched to say this is the perfect time for someone to be a wrestling fan again.

CM Punk is gearing up for his first wrestling match since 2014

CM Punk will be wrestling his first match in Chicago next month!

CM Punk's return was itself exciting for anyone watching, but he brought an extra layer of hype to it by announcing Darby Allin as its first opponent in AEW. The match is set in stone, and both men will face each other at All Out on September 5th.

CM Punk will now make his first appearance on Dynamite this Wednesday. The company can expect a lot of eyeballs on their product moving forward.

