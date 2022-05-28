"He takes the crappiest stunner"- WWE Legend weighs in on Vince McMahon-Stone Cold Steve Austin confrontation at WrestleMania 38

Former WWE Superstar Paul Wight had the chance to speak about Stone Cold Steve Austin's return to the ring at WrestleMania. He would also speak on the infamous Stunner to Vince McMahon, as he featured on Submission Radio.

Stone Cold made his return to the ring this year at WrestleMania as he accepted a no-holds-barred clash with Kevin Owens. The match marked a return to a WWE ring for the first time in 19 years for the Texas Rattlesnake.

Paul Wight and Steve Austin shared the WWE locker room during each of their prime years. The former Big Show spoke fondly of the WrestleMania Saturday's Main Event and Sunday segment, while also poking fun at Vince McMahon's selling of the Stunner.

“I thought it was great. I thought it was good for Steve, cause Steve and I stay in touch a lot. We’re pretty good buds... I thought he did fantastic. I really did. I know they’re the other company, but I was really, really – I’m pleased and happy with how that whole thing turned out and the way they laid it out, and even Vince getting his ass in the ring and doing something, I thought it was great... Here’s the thing, and he’ll be the first to admit it, he takes the crappiest stunner."

The Big Show left WWE at the beginning of 2021, eventually joining rival promotion AEW and returning to the name of Paul Wight.

Paul Wight has made only the occasional in-ring appearance since leaving WWE for AEW

Wight makes regular appearances for AEW on their Dark Elevation programming as a commentator. However, he has only had a handful of matches since signing with Tony Khan.

He made his in-ring debut against QT Marshall at All Out last year, defeating the Factory leader in three minutes. The rest of his matches have come on episodes of AEW's YouTube show, Dark Elevation, two of which were three-on-one handicap matches. Altogether, his match time in All Elite Wrestling amounts to just eleven minutes.

