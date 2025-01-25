WWE legend potentially returning to AEW with iconic character

AEW is stacked with WWE legends like Jeff Jarrett, Chris Jericho, Dustin Rhodes, Paul Wight, and more. While the former Big Show has been a part of the promotion since 2021, he has mainly focused on backstage work. However, the veteran might be returning to television as the company recently trademarked the infamous Captain Insano name, an alter ego of Wight.

The Captain Insano character debuted in 1998's The Waterboy film. Paul Wight has been vocal about using the character again during the final run of his professional wrestling career. In AEW, Wight used the character with The Acclaimed and Adam Cole & MJF's run as Better Than You Bay Bay.

On January 24, 2025, All Elite Wrestling filed a trademark for Captain Insano with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The company filled it for merchandise purposes, TV appearances, and more. You can check out the official full filing below:

“G & S: Bandanas; Hats; Headwear; Pants; Shirts; Shorts; Socks; Sweatshirts; T-shirts; Undergarments; Clothing jackets; Tank tops; Clothing for wear in wrestling games”, “G & S: Action figures; Toy action figures; Cases for action figures; Play sets for action figures; Toy action figures and accessories therefor; Toy wrestling rings”, as well as “G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler.”

Paul Wight on potential retirement in AEW

Paul Wight's last wrestling match was in January 2024 at Jericho Cruise. In an interview with Fightful last year, the former World Champion spoke about his retirement plans.

Wight revealed that he would like to go out like Sting and have some matches against young stars of All Elite Wrestling.

"I kind of want to go out like Sting did, have a nice little run, have some great matches, work with some of this amazing young talent we have in AEW, and then slide out. That goal accomplished and then I’ll move to New York and become a world-famous playwright. That’s a joke because I can’t spell." [H/T: Ringside News]

We will have to wait and see if Paul Wight returns to in-ring competition in All Elite Wrestling this year.

