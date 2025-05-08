WWE legend praises a huge six man tag match on AEW Dynamite, "They have changed the wrestling industry"

A massive six-man tag team match took place on AEW Dynamite this week. A WWE legend was all praise for the bout.

Tommy Dreamer was the latest to comment on a match that took place this week on Dynamite. The Young Bucks teamed up with Ricochet to face the team of Mark Briscoe, Speedball Mike Bailey, and Swerve Strickland. It was the heels who had their hands raised at the end of the bout.

The bout impressed Tommy Dreamer, who praised the match on a recent edition of Busted Open After Dark:

“I gotta tell you, holy c**p. Five Singapore canes for the six-man [tag team match] with The Young Bucks, the EVPs, Nicholas and Matthew Jackson and Ricochet versus Briscoe, Speedball Mike Bailey, and Swerve Strickland. Holy c**p. I was sitting there loving it and I do like those type of matches."

He also credited The Young Bucks for changing tag team wrestling and the industry as a whole. He praised their heel character work during the match on Dynamite.

"I love The Young Bucks. They have changed the wrestling industry. They've changed tag team wrestling. And here's the the best part about The Young Bucks. They also do it like heels. There were specific times and specific moments. We had a whole discussion about it today about heels getting cheered as opposed to heels getting booed. Young Bucks go out there and did their job, right?" [0:00 - 1:01]

Check out his comments here.

Tommy Dreamer also praised AEW star Ricochet

When Ricochet arrived in AEW last year, the fans quickly turned on him. However, he leaned into the heat and became a top heel in the promotion. Since then, his promo game and character work have been elevated to a different level, adding to his already impressive in-ring skills.

During the same podcast episode, Tommy Dreamer heaped praise on Ricochet for leaving WWE for AEW. He felt that it was the right move since the 36-year-old had improved as a performer:

"Ricochet, we all know he's this great performer. Everyone who did not like Ricochet's decision for leaving WWE, hey, this is a business. He's there. You also read the landscape of the room. You know, there's a lot of people that are no longer with WWE, so that free agent pool opens up. Ricochet has his deal coming up. He goes to another company, timing, place, money and Ricochet has been off the charts. He's become an excellent promo. He's become an excellent character and we all knew he was a great wrestler. I think Ricochet has made a better move by leaving the WWE and going with AEW because you're seeing so much versatility, and I don't think Ricochet could have ever broken through that, uh, next level in the WWE. So I think he has, and, uh, I I think his wallet and being a heel and all that stuff has really, really helped out Ricochet working in AEW.” [1:02 - 2:06]

It will be interesting to see what's next for The Young Bucks and Ricochet in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

