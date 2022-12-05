WWE legend quietly leaves AEW after 9 months; Triple H possibly bringing him back very soon - Reports 

According to the latest reports, WWE legend William Regal is no longer a part of AEW and is headed back to the Stamford-based promotion.

William Regal joined AEW at the Revolution pay-per-view in March. He forced Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley to reconcile their differences and eventually got them to become the cornerstones of the Blackpool Combat Club. The faction was further strengthened by Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta.

Jon Moxley became a 3-time All Elite Wrestling World Champion in 2022. However, he lost his belt to MJF at the recently concluded Full Gear pay-per-view. MJF's win was not clean as William Regal turned on his fellow BCC member by sliding brass knuckles into the ring towards The Salt of the Earth.

Maxwell then used the knuckles to strike Moxley to win his first title in AEW. On the following episode of AEW Dynamite, Jon Moxley was very close to attacking the former NXT Commissioner, but Bryan Danielson intervened, and Regal walked off instead. However, on the latest episode of Dynamite. MJF decked Regal, and the latter was stretchered off.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio has reported that the former WWE Hardcore Champion has departed from the Jacksonville-based promotion and is on his way to WWE.

"Regal's gone," Meltzer said. "It's not like maybe he's gone. I believe that's his farewell. I believe there's going to be something on Wednesday's show where there will be something addressing certain things. That story is supposed to keep going in some way. But he is going back to WWE. That's just the deal. I've had so many different people tell me so many different stories. The primary source story was that his contract was short-term. The WWE side says that he had an out." (h/t: WrestlingNews)

William Regal and Triple H were very close during the latter's days as the NXT head booker. It will be interesting to see how The Game will use him as an authority figure for the main roster.

