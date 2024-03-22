WWE legend reacts to AEW booking Eddie Kingston to lose title after just one Kazuchika Okada rainmaker

A WWE Hall of Famer recently shared his thoughts on Kazuchika Okada beating Eddie Kingston to win the AEW Continental Championship using his finisher, The Rainmaker, only once.

On the latest episode of AEW Dynamite this past Wednesday, Kazuchika Okada surprisingly won the Continental Championship by defeating Eddie Kingston just two weeks after his debut. Furthermore, it took only one Rainmaker by Okada to win the title. WWE legend Bully Ray now had his say on the matter.

While Okada beating Kingston with only one finishing move sparked an online debate, Bully Ray shared on the Busted Open Radio that the finish to the bout was good.

"He didn't reinvent the wheel with a clothesline, but it works. It works so good that it only took one Rainmaker to defeat Eddie Kingston. Now, when I saw that one Rainmaker, at first I was like, 'Eh.; It came out of nowhere and it seemed kind of flat. But then I was like, 'No, I like it,' because the finish should come out of nowhere sometimes. You don't need it to be built up to. It doesn't have to be a crescendo all the time." [H/T WrestlingINC]

WWE legend feels Kazuchika Okada is a star

WWE legend Bully Ray also explained how he was amazed to hear fans chanting for Kazuchika Okada in Toronto. Furthermore, Bully admits that Okada has everything that makes him a star.

"Looks like the people are cheering Okada... They were chanting for Oakda first in the match. The very first chant you got in the match was 'Okada! Okada!' Then the next chant you got was, 'Let's go, Eddie,' and then there was another 'Okada' chant. Okada is a star, and he's a babyface and he's driving a nice Ferrari. He looks good in a suit, and he's got a cool finish with a cool name." [H/T WrestlingINC]

Only two weeks into his AEW career, Okada became the second man to hold the Continental Title. The future looks bright for the star in AEW and only time will tell what the promotion has planned for him.

