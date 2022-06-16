"That did not look good at all" – 6x WWE Champion reacts to Jeff Hardy's arrest video

Jeff Hardy's recent arrest sparked outrage and disappointment from wrestling fans. Recently, six-time WWE Champion Booker T expressed his disappointment after viewing the arrest video while sharing his relief that Hardy wasn't hurt.

The Hardys were initially set to take on Jurassic Express and The Young Bucks during last night's AEW Dynamite. Unfortunately, due to Jeff's actions, both stars were pulled from the main event bout, which could've resulted in them claiming the Tag Team Championships.

During the most recent The Hall of Fame podcast, Booker detailed his reaction to seeing the arrest video:

"Man, that video definitely caught me off guard. I did not think it was at 9:50 something in the morning. I thought it was at midnight or after. And the police rolling up and pulling out their service weapons." (from 12:50 onwards)

Booker continued, noting how Jeff could've lost his life if a scuffle broke out:

"That could have been a situation [where] we could be talking about something totally different! Thank God we’re not, and Jeff is still here with us. But that did not look good at all for Jeff Hardy being in that situation." (from 13:14 onwards)

AEW suspended the star unless he undergoes rehab. Hopefully, this situation will be the last time fans will have to see their childhood hero at his lowest.

Lance Storm believes Jeff Hardy's decades of injuries and substance abuse is a scary combination

During an appearance on Figure Four Daily, WWE legend Lance Storm addressed Jeff Hardy's recent arrest:

"He's really hurting, he's really banged up, and he's doing Swantons on the steel stairs. He continues to get booked in dangerous matches and a willingness to do stunt matches. We also have a decades-long history of injuries of guys being all beat up in pro wrestling that leads to self medication." (H/T: WrestlingNews.Co)

Unfortunately, several wrestlers have passed away due to drug overdose. Hopefully, AEW's rehab program will help Jeff Hardy push back his demons for good this time.

