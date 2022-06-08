"He's spot on" - WWE legend reacts to MJF's scathing promo on AEW Dynamite

Former world heavyweight Champion Booker T joined the list of wrestling personalities who shared their thoughts on MJF's promo from last week's AEW Dynamite.

For those unaware, The Salt of the Earth cut a promo in Los Angeles criticizing the fans and AEW's treatment. He then took a jab at President Tony Khan and declared that the latter was an "uneducated mark."

Booker was asked about the promo during the latest episode of The Hall of Fame podcast. He stated that "Maxwell Jacob Friedman's truth" hurt and added that the Long Islander was on point every time he talked.

"I don't think MJF went over the promo with the TBS executives and if he said that about Tony Khan, whatever he said about Tony Khan, you know, the truth hurts, truth hurts. And I know that might be picked up, I didn't say it, I didn't say it but everything that MJF normally talks about, normally, he's spot on," Booker stated. [from 1:00:11 - 1:00:38]

Booker also mentioned that TBS executives didn't expect the promo from the 26-year-old star to be so impactful.

Booker T shares his honest opinion on MJF's "truth"

As the discussion went on in the same episode, Booker T said that The Salt of the Earth was speaking from the heart, expressing his "truth." He also thought that the latter's promo added realism.

"He's speaking from the heart, he's speaking from the heart, those are his truth and for him to say that has some feel of realism to me and as far as the execs and him not being on television, it would not... if they thought of that angle, okay more power to 'em, but it's that something you wanting the world to know that that's the when you feel about your boss," Booker added. [from 1:00:41 - 1:01:16]

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse



#AEWDynamite That was an INCREDIBLE promo from MJF. And the best thing about it was that he did not tell a single lie. That was an INCREDIBLE promo from MJF. And the best thing about it was that he did not tell a single lie. #AEWDynamite https://t.co/nHZmqFtYpv

After the scathing promo, Maxwell Jacob Friedman was removed from AEW's roster page, merchandise, and show-opening clips. His words have clearly generated buzz all over the industry but it remains to be seen how AEW will approach the situation moving forward.

Please credit The Hall of Fame podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for transcription when using quotes from this article.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far