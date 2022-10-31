WWE legend recalls intimidating confrontation with a 'panicked' Jon Moxley

Jon Moxley is known for his unhinged character and mergence of the blurred lines between reality and kayfaybe in wrestling. During the early years of his career, he had a run-in with Mick Foley. Later, when the AEW World Champion was signed with WWE he was confronted by the Hardcore legend amidst the build-up to their feud in 2012.

Foley and Moxley have often been cited as having similar, brash styles of wrestling. The two were in a heated Twitter exchange to develop a dream match between them. But the AEW star brought in Mick's children into the picture, which did not sit well with the hardcore legend.

On the latest edition of Foley is Pod, the Hall of Famer recalled how Dusty and he found Jon Moxley sitting near an empty ring barricade for a confrontation. Upon seeing Mick Foley, a scared Moxley attempted to jump over the seats in a bid to get away from him:

"And I said, 'Hey, Jon, I talked to a second'. And, he looks panicked. And, he starts almost like crawl stroking over the seats. So, he's like walking but crawling and there's that then he gets into a clearing almost like he's looking and it was weird. And so I called out to him. I said, 'Jon, do me a favor' I don't get to talk to him face to face. I'm talking about 15 feet away. I said, 'just do me a favor, don't mention my kid anymore'. And he nods his head like that." (1:21:14 - 1:21:46)

Mick Foley recalled iconic backstage segment with Jon Moxley

Prior to his No Holds Barred match against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 32, Mick Foley had a backstage segment with Jon Moxley. He handed over his iconic baseball bat wrapped in barbed wire as a way of passing on the torch in WWE.

On the same edition of Foley Is Pod, Foley talked about how the rehearsal for the segment with Jon Moxley gave him goosebumps given his natural flair for the industry:

"So, I have this line I want to pass by Moxley and he's kind of this weird dude who's kind of kayfabe-ing everybody and I've got this past little relationship with him based on the indie thing. I said 'Hey, Jon, there's this thing I wanted to run by you and he's like, 'okay, let me hear it'. I run by the promo and I said, I want to say when I try to urge you not to take this match, he's gonna say why'd you go up on top of that call in Pittsburgh and I go I'm Mick Foley. That's what I do. And he goes well, I'm Dean Ambrose, and this is what I do."

The 36-year old star is in his third reign as AEW World Champion. He will defend his title against MJF at Full Gear.

