It's been known for many years that Vince McMahon has some rather odd characteristics and personality traits, but how did a WWE legend and current AEW personality rile up Vinny Mac to an unimaginable level?

One of the men in the business who knows Vince better than anyone is legendary commentator Jim Ross, who worked extremely closely with McMahon during his time in WWE, especially as the head of talent relations.

Ross has been one of the people to let everyone in on little "Vinceisms" that makes Vince McMahon the person he is today, including his hatred for sneezing, the fact that he puts ketchup on steaks and that if you tell him he can't lift something, he will do everything he can to lift it.

Allan @allan_cheapshot 10 things to never say to Vince McMahon according to Jim Ross. 10 things to never say to Vince McMahon according to Jim Ross. https://t.co/8e47ZB4EPP

Speaking on his "Grilling JR" podcast, Jim Ross revealed the one time in his career when he, unfortunately, lost his voice after a pay-per-view, and that angered Vince McMahon beyond belief.

"Well, we didn’t talk about a backup plan because we certainly didn’t know he [Michael Cole] was going to lose his voice [at WrestleMania 19]. I lost my voice one time in my career, and that was in WWE, and it was after a pay-per-view. I just, it was gone. So no matter how much hot water I drank or hot tea, or what have you, it didn’t work. And I know Vince got really p!$$ed off at me because my voice was bad." (H/T Inside the Ropes)

JR put his hands up and admitted that him losing his voice was on him, but the fact that he's only lost it once in 50 years is mightily impressive.

"Like I was at fault, so that was a little frustrating. But one time, I’ve been real lucky. My voice is strong. And I’ve been real lucky to not lose my voice in all these years, but once in almost 50 years. So that’s a pretty good record." (H/T Inside the Ropes)

Jim Ross thinks AEW beating NXT in the ratings also p!$$ed off Vince McMahon

Despite many people within WWE claiming that AEW was not a competition for the global juggernaut, they sure have treated All Elite Wrestling like it's a threat, with the biggest example being the "Wednesday Night Wars" when they moved NXT to rival Dynamite.

Garrett Kidney @garrettkidney AEW need to produce a self-aggrandising, factually inaccurate documentary on the Wednesday Night Wars ASAP as a parody of the 9000 bad Monday Night Wars docs WWE has made. AEW need to produce a self-aggrandising, factually inaccurate documentary on the Wednesday Night Wars ASAP as a parody of the 9000 bad Monday Night Wars docs WWE has made.

However, it wasn't a successful move as AEW beat NXT in the ratings every week apart from one, something that JR knows angered Vince McMahon as he hates losing. Here's what JR had to say on the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast back in 2021:

"I know he didn't take that in a good way. He's very competitive and he's used to being the bull in the woods, doing whatever he wants to do, and winning. On Wednesday nights against us, they weren't winning on a regular basis. I'm sure that bothered him to some degree. At the end of the day, it was the right decision to make for everyone involved." (H/T Fightful)

What other weird "Vinceisms" do you know about? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Recommended Video Roman Reigns and WWE stars who saved their careers by turning heel

Poll : 0 votes