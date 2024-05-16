WWE legend's faction makes Swerve Strickland bleed; rubs his family photograph on his face

A WWE legend's faction assaulted and bloodied Swerve Strickland on the latest episode of Dynamite. The star in question is Christian Cage.

The AEW World Champion looked to exact revenge on his former stablemate Brian Cage on the latest edition of Dynamite. The Machine, along with his trios partners The Gates of Agony, betrayed Strickland last week on Dynamite, although Strickland retaliated by taking out Kaun and Toa Liona on Collision.

Cage took the fight to Swerve in a World Title Eliminator, with both men exchanging hard-hitting moves in a back-and-forth matchup. However, the latter managed to pick up the win after delivering a House Call on the former FTW Champion.

After the match, the 33-year-old star brought out a couple of steel chairs to seemingly destroy Cage's arm, which he had targeted throughout the bout, even further, before being interrupted by the entrance of Christian Cage.

While waiting for The Instant Classic to approach the ring, however, Swerve was blindsided with a low-blow by Nick Wayne, followed by a beatdown by Killswitch. The Prodigy then produced a framed photograph of Strickland with his family, which he smashed across the latter's head, busting him open.

The Patriarch would further antagonize The New Flavor, disrespecting him as an absentee father before wiping the photograph on Swerve Strickland's bloody face as Killswitch pinned him against the ring ropes. Cage went on to promise that he would become the World Champion at Double or Nothing 2024.

It remains to be seen whether Swerve Strickland succeeds at holding on to the AEW World Title in Las Vegas.