“Let’s run it champ” - WWE legend's protégé challenges Hangman Page to unusual event

AEW star Powerhouse Hobbs has thrown down the gauntlet to Hangman Page and has officially challenged the AEW World Champion...to a race.

AEW's official Twitter page regularly posts throwback pictures regarding historical moments that have happened on that specific day in the company's history. According to the AEW Twitter account, on April 25th 2019, Hangman Page ran an unofficial 40-yard dash time of 3.8 seconds.

This peaked the interest of Team Taz's Powerhouse Hobbs, who took the opportunity to challenge Page to defend his record.

The reason it peaked Hobbs’ interest lies in the fact that the time is extremely impressive for a 40-yard dash. In fact, it's never been done before.

A 40-yard dash that would warrant buzz around scouts for NFL players would be a time that falls below 4.31 seconds. The fact that Hangman managed to smash that record by over half a second shows that he is truly made of championship material.

It's important to note, however, that Page realistically wouldn't have come anywhere close to such a ludicrous time if clocked by NFL officials. Hence the "unofficial" tag.

Hangman Page will face a different sort of challenge in the near future

When he's not smashing records in 40-yard dashes, Hangman is smashing opponents with his Buckshot Lariat. The next person who looks to be in line for a match with the Hangman is the Second City Saint himself, CM Punk.

Punk made his championship intentions known after he returned from a brief absence following his brutal dog collar match with MJF at the Revolution pay-per-view.

I feel like Punk vs. Page has a genuine "could go either way" feel.

Since Revolution, Punk has won four matches in a row and has landed in the top five rankings. This has brought him face-to-face with the AEW World Champion.

Fans are eagerly anticipating this first-time ever dream match, as it seems to be the first time Page's reign could truly be in jeopardy. Many are pinning the bout as the main event for this year's Double or Nothing pay-per-view; however, at the time of writing, a date has not been set.

