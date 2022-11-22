WWE legend's protege sends a 5-word message to The Bella Twins

WWE Hall of Famer's The Bella Twins have been receiving a lot of heartfelt messages on social media today due to it being both of their birthdays, with one of those messages coming from rising AEW star Anna Jay.A.S.

Nikka and Brie Bella both celebrated their 39th birthdays on November 21st, with a number of people from both in and out of the wrestling industry sending them well wishes on their special day.

One person on the AEW roster who wanted to send their birthday wishes was Jericho Appreciation Society member Anna Jay.A.S, who not only wished The Bella Twins a happy birthday, but also called them Queens.

"Happy birthday to 2 queens @BellaTwins." tweeted @annajay__

One half of The Bella Twins has a unique connection to AEW, as Brie Bella is currently married to top AEW star Bryan Danielson. However, at the time of writing, there seem to be no plans to bring Brie into All Elite Wrestling.

The Bella Twins sent a heartfelt message to an AEW star ahead of Full Gear

Just because Nikki and Brie Bella are mainly associated with WWE doesn't mean they can't send their love to people on the AEW roster, which is exactly what they did for Saraya ahead of her match at Full Gear.

Saraya took on Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. at Full Gear in what was her first match in nearly five years, but before the former WWE Divas Champion stepped into the ring, The Bella Twins said this on Twitter.

Nikki & Brie @BellaTwins 🏼🖤 With you in spirit tonight @Saraya !! Go kick some butt & show them who’s house it really is!! Can’t wait to see your in ring magic again! So proud of you! Love you! Nikki 🤍🏼🖤 With you in spirit tonight @Saraya!! Go kick some butt & show them who’s house it really is!! Can’t wait to see your in ring magic again! So proud of you! Love you! Nikki 🤍✨🙏🏼🖤🔮 https://t.co/IgazCTNOWq

"With you in spirit tonight @Saraya!! Go kick some butt & show them who's house it really is!! Can't wait to see your in ring magic again! So proud of you! Love you! Nikki," tweeted @BellaTwins

Perhaps these words of encouragement were what Saraya needed, as she managed to pick up the win over Baker at the pay-per-view, kicking off her AEW career in style.

Would you like to see Nikki or Brie Bella in AEW? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Poll : 0 votes