WWE Legend's son admits he wasn't ready for AEW: "There is no setup to really learn"

A WWE Hall of Famer's son recently spoke about his time in AEW. The name in question is Brock Anderson, son of the legendary Arn Anderson.

The 27-year-old was signed to the Jacksonville-based promotion from 2021 to 2023. Brock Anderson started as a member of Cody Rhodes' The Nightmare Family faction and also allied with now WWE star Lexis King (Brian Pillman Jr.) before the latter departed from the Tony Khan-led organization.

In a recent chat on the Under The Ring podcast, Brock Anderson reflected on his time in All Elite Wrestling. He claimed that he was not ready for the position as AEW is a televised product and there was not much for him to learn:

"When I was at AEW, it was — hindsight is 20/20. You can look back and see that things were going to be the way they were, but I didn't know. It was a new company. I didn't know what was going to happen, but I don't think, looking back now, I wasn't ready for that because it — for young guys, there is no setup to really learn and grasp the business. It's just basically just TV." H/T:[Fightful]

Arn Anderson opens up about former AEW star Brock Anderson's future in professional wrestling

Brock Anderson is still new to the professional wrestling business despite of wrestling for AEW for several years. Brock's father Arn Anderson was by his side throughout his time in the company and the Hall of Famer has spoken about Brock potentially joining NXT after he departed from All Elite Wrestling last year.

In a recent episode of his ARN podcast, the WCW veteran noted that his son is still learning and will work on properly building him up as a proper talent. Arn Anderson further teased his future by claiming he'll show up in a promotion soon:

"So that's what we're trying to do, is just hone his mechanics and expand his thought process. He'll be somewhere soon. There's no hurry. It's not like rush, rush, rush, [we have to] get you a spot at one of the major promotions. It's just making sure you do things right on the way up. That's what we're looking at." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Brock Anderson could find the right character for himself if he signs with WWE's NXT brand in the future as the performance center has some experienced coaches. We will have to wait and see what the future holds for the youngster.

