WWE Legend's son breaks CM Punk's 4-month long record

CM Punk has been the highest shirt seller on Pro Wrestling Tees every week since his arrival at AEW Rampage. However, since Taz sent Hook at Punk's request, Hook has broken CM Punk's streak.

Hook made his long awaited in-ring debut on a recent episode of Rampage. The young star captivated audiences as he worked a great match against Fuego Del Sol. This was Hook's first in-ring involvement in an official capacity and Tony Khan wasted no time in releasing the #AllElite banner for the second generation star.

The popularity and reception he received from everyone around the wrestling community translated into shirt sales as CM Punk was displaced as the top shirt seller for the first time since his AEW debut.

Hook showed signs of being a great professional wrestler as he incorporated rarely-seen judo moves and used his father's move Tazmission to finish off his opponent. He has the look, carries himself like a star and is already over with the crowd. He is sure to have a great career.

CM Punk sent another Team Taz member packing last week

Ricky Starks, Dante Martin and MJF were the final survivors in last week's Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royale. It seemed like Dante and Starks would combine to eliminate MJF but the 20-year old star turned on his fellow Team Taz member.

Starks and MJF proceeded to beat down Dante Martin before CM Punk ran in to make the save. The Second City Saint proceeded to deliver a Go To Sleep to Ricky Starks. CM Punk has faced Powerhouse Hobbs already and had multiple run-ins with Team Taz.

Although CM Punk and MJF are currently embroiled in a feud, the prospect of a CM Punk vs Ricky Starks match is quite exciting and something we might see soon on AEW programming.

