  • WWE legend's son breaks silence ahead of imminent AEW in-ring return 

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Jan 30, 2025 03:53 GMT
WWE and AEW are top players in the wrestling industry [photo: WWE and AEW Official Websites]
A second-generation AEW star has just broken their silence after their return was hinted at this week on Dynamite. This comes more than three months since their last appearance on the promotion.

Bullet Club Gold regularly appears for the promotion, but several injuries have plagued the group. Juice Robinson sustained an injury during his opening match in the Continental Classic and had to pull out, while Austin Gunn has also been dealing with an injury.

Jay White has been riding solo in their absence, as Colten Gunn is also on a hiatus for an undisclosed reason. Earlier tonight on AEW Dynamite, a video package featuring The Gunns, the sons of WWE legend Billy Gunn, was shown. The duo reflected on their previous title reigns and hinted at gearing up for more. A specific return date was not revealed.

Colten Gunn took to X/Twitter to share the video package and confirm that he and his brother were indeed back and ready for action.

"I want yall to put the word out, that The Gunns are back up 👆👆#AEWDynamite," Colten wrote.

Jay White has been dealing with the Death Riders in his own way, and fortunately, he has had Rated-FTR come to his aid. Now that The Gunns are set to return, they could be the backup The Switchblade needs.

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
