WWE legend's son finally makes in-ring debut; loses first match

A WWE legend's son recently competed in the professional wrestling ring for the first time, making his much-awaited debut in the industry. While it was a huge moment for him, unfortunately, he failed to pick up the victory.WWE legend Sting's son, Steve Borden, made his wrestling debut during a 52 Walker Hardway exhibition, an event combining art, music, and wrestling. Previously, Borden appeared during the retirement match of his father in 2024 at AEW Revolution to portray Wolfpac Sting. Since then, he has been training to become a wrestler under AEW star Darby Allin.In his debut match, Borden teamed up with JD Drake to take on Darby Allin and Killer Kross. Despite giving an amazing performance, he failed to defeat the veterans. Well, his debut match has been gaining attention online, with fans drawing comparisons to Sting’s early days in the wrestling business.After wrestling, WWE legend Sting's son, Darby Allin, is set to face Jon Moxley at WrestleDreamDarby Allin has been on an impressive run lately. Just days after competing in an intense Mixed Tornado Tag Team Match on Dynamite, he hosted a special event at 52 Walker, where he wrestled WWE legend Sting’s son. Now, he is ready to face Jon Moxley at WrestleDream later this month.The Daredevil has been involved in a heated feud as of late with The Purveyor of Violence in All Elite Wrestling. The two stars faced off in a Coffin Match at All Out, but the bout wasn’t enough to bring their rivalry to an end. Last week on Dynamite, Allin challenged Moxley for an 'I-Quit' match at WrestleDream.The Death Riders' leader has vowed to make Allin say &quot;I Quit,&quot; raising the stakes for the upcoming match at WrestleDream. Well, with that said, it will be interesting to see how things will turn out for the former AEW TNT Champion from here on out.