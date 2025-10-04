  • home icon
WWE legend's son finally makes in-ring debut; loses first match

By Anugrah Tyagi
Modified Oct 04, 2025 18:34 GMT
WWE legend's son makes his wrestling debut [Image via WWE.com]

A WWE legend's son recently competed in the professional wrestling ring for the first time, making his much-awaited debut in the industry. While it was a huge moment for him, unfortunately, he failed to pick up the victory.

WWE legend Sting's son, Steve Borden, made his wrestling debut during a 52 Walker Hardway exhibition, an event combining art, music, and wrestling. Previously, Borden appeared during the retirement match of his father in 2024 at AEW Revolution to portray Wolfpac Sting. Since then, he has been training to become a wrestler under AEW star Darby Allin.

In his debut match, Borden teamed up with JD Drake to take on Darby Allin and Killer Kross. Despite giving an amazing performance, he failed to defeat the veterans. Well, his debut match has been gaining attention online, with fans drawing comparisons to Sting’s early days in the wrestling business.

After wrestling, WWE legend Sting's son, Darby Allin, is set to face Jon Moxley at WrestleDream

Darby Allin has been on an impressive run lately. Just days after competing in an intense Mixed Tornado Tag Team Match on Dynamite, he hosted a special event at 52 Walker, where he wrestled WWE legend Sting’s son. Now, he is ready to face Jon Moxley at WrestleDream later this month.

The Daredevil has been involved in a heated feud as of late with The Purveyor of Violence in All Elite Wrestling. The two stars faced off in a Coffin Match at All Out, but the bout wasn’t enough to bring their rivalry to an end. Last week on Dynamite, Allin challenged Moxley for an 'I-Quit' match at WrestleDream.

The Death Riders' leader has vowed to make Allin say "I Quit," raising the stakes for the upcoming match at WrestleDream. Well, with that said, it will be interesting to see how things will turn out for the former AEW TNT Champion from here on out.

Anugrah Tyagi is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, his academic background is rooted in business. However, his true passion has always been storytelling, especially the kind of tales that unfold in the world of professional wrestling. Writing gave him a way to channel that passion, and soon it turned into his profession. He has been working as a sports journalist for over two years. During this time, he has contributed to multiple prominent sports media outlets.

He first got into pro wrestling in 2014, during the unforgettable Daniel Bryan vs. The Authority storyline in WWE. As a journalist, accuracy and integrity are non-negotiable for Anugrah. He always verifies facts through credible sources before publishing anything. Whether it’s breaking news or analysis, he double-checks details. He has written over 2000 articles so far, with one of his pieces drawing a positive reaction from NXT's Thea Hail.

Anugrah's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's work ethic, resilience, and unwavering dedication to his craft. If he could travel back to the Attitude Era, he would have loved to manage Chris Jericho. Anugrah feels Y2J was the perfect mix of charisma, rebellion, and in-ring talent in WWE. He would have helped the multi-time world champion scale new heights.

When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Anugrah likes diving into movies and TV shows, especially ones with strong storytelling. He's also into calisthenics; it's his way of staying grounded and pushing his limits. Anugrah also enjoys reading books and solving puzzles that challenge his thinking ability.

