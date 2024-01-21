WWE legend’s son hilariously references The Rock on AEW Collision

The Rock has just been referenced tonight on AEW Collision. This was hilariously done by a certain second-generation wrestler.

This was Colten Gunn, the son of WWE Hall of Famer Billy Gunn. After winning the ROH Six-Man Tag Team titles, Bullet Club Gold came out to address their win. After making their entrance, Colten stepped into the middle of the ring and began to impersonate The People's Champion.

He opened with a rendition of one of The Rock's catchphrases. Jay White then acknowledged this and sarcastically remarked, saying that this was one of the most original things he'd ever heard.

"Finally the Bang Bang Gang has come back to Saturday nights baby!"

They then continued with their catchphrase, "We got two words for you, Guns Up," which in itself can be seen as a reference to one of the legendary WWE factions, D-Generation X.

Moments later, they were then interrupted by The Acclaimed, who wanted an answer regarding their proposition for an alliance between them in hopes of going after the Undisputed Kingdom and aiming for more championship gold.

