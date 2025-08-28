WWE Legend’s Son Makes Sudden AEW Return

  • home icon
By N.S Walia
Published Aug 28, 2025 01:05 GMT
AEW & WWE have been top rivals since 2019 (Image via AEW & WWE's X)

The latest episode of AEW Dynamite saw the return of a WWE legend's son in front of one of the passionate wrestling audiences in Philadelphia. Moreover, it was especially meaningful for him, as the venue held significant importance in his family's lineage.

The aforementioned star, who is also a former FTW champion, is HOOK, the son of current AEW commentator and former wrestler, Taz. On the August 27 edition of Dynamite, taking place at the famous 2300 Arena, Wheeler Yuta came out for an in-ring segment. He addressed Darby Allin's recent tensions with Jon Moxley and the Death Riders, and vowed to take him down.

Just then, the lights went out, and fans believed that it would lead to the arrival of Allin to engage in a battle with Yuta. Instead, fans were enthralled to see the sudden return of HOOK, who has been out of action for nearly three months due to an assault by The Death Riders.

The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil was in no mood to talk and marched down to the ring in full force. As soon as he entered the ring, he began throwing punches at the Death Riders member and trapped him in the Redrum sleeper hold.

Yuta managed to escape his clutches while the crowd erupted with a massive pop for the return of HOOK. Moreover, it took place in the same venue where his father, Taz, had delivered some of the most captivating and hard-hitting matches as part of the ECW brand in the 1990s. Interestingly, Taz was calling the action of this week's edition of AEW Dynamite in the same arena where he choked out his opponents with the Tazmission years ago.

As for HOOK, his return to All Elite Wrestling might see him go after The Death Riders. So seeing his resurgence in the Jacksonville-based promotion will be interesting moving forward.

N.S Walia

Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.

Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.

Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball.

