WWE legend's son reacts after MJF tries to reclaim his AEW World Title

A WWE Hall of Famer's son has addressed AEW World Champion MJF trying to regain his title belt from his upcoming challenger, Jay White, after the latter stole it from him weeks ago. The name in question is Billy Gunn's son, Austin Gunn.

The latest episode of AEW Collision opened with Jay White squaring off against AR Fox. It was Fox's in-ring debut on the Saturday night program. After a back-and-forth showdown, Switchblade bested his opponent.

As Bullet Club Gold was in the mood for celebration, AEW World Champion MJF arrived and tried to take back his title belt from White. Switchblade has been carrying the gold since he stole it from Friedman weeks ago. Despite his efforts, The Devil failed to reclaim his belt from the heel star and was embarrassed.

White's stablemate and WWE Hall of Famer Billy Gunn's son, Austin Gunn, took to Twitter to send a message to MJF after the latter was unsuccessful in regaining his belt.

"Nice try @The_MJF, but the ROCK HARD GUARD DAWG Juice Box is always on BBB watch duty #AEWCollision belongs to the Bang Bang Gang GUNNS UP. 👆"

You can view Austin's tweet via this link.

It remains to be seen how The Devil will respond to Bullet Club Gold's actions as he buckles up to defend his gold against Jay White at Full Gear 2023.

What are your thoughts on WWE Hall of Famer Billy Gunn's sons, Austin and Colten? Sound off in the comments section below.