WWE legend's son sends explicit message to MJF

Top AEW star MJF has the ability to get under the skin of the toughest of individuals, and he's managed to do it again, provoking a response from fellow AEW roster member Brian Pillman Jr..

This past weekend was a big occasion for Pillman Jr. as a resident of Cincinnati, Ohio, whose Cincinnati Bengals played in their first Super Bowl since 1988 against the Los Angeles Rams.

Sadly for Pillman Jr., and many other Bengals fans, they were defeated by the Rams 23-20, extending their wait for a first Super Bowl crown. This was something that Maxwell Jacob Friedman seemed more than happy to gloat about on social media.

Pillman Jr., the man who likes to roll around in the tears and fury of those he doesn't care about, sent an equally explicit response to the "Salt of the Earth."

AEW has yet to announce any plans to return to the city of Cincinnati. However, fans in attendance can expect the three-time Dynamite Diamond Ring winner to have plenty of Bengals-related jokes up his sleeve.

This isn't the first time that MJF and Brian Pillman Jr. have butted heads

The last time AEW was in Pillman Jr's hometown was back in September 2021. That was a show Maxwell Jacob Friedman was not happy to be a part of, having just lost a high-profile match to Chris Jericho at the 2021 All Out pay-per-view.

Friedman threw verbal bombs at the family of Brian Pillman Jr., provoking the Cincinnati native to come out and defend his hometown. This all led to the two men facing each other at the "Grand Slam" edition of AEW Dynamite.

MJF was victorious in his bout with Pillman Jr. in Friedman's home state of New York. Despite losing the bout, fans were appreciative of Pillman Jr's efforts to go toe-to-toe with one of the "Four Pillars of AEW."

Also Read Article Continues below

Do you agree with Pillman Jr? Do you agree with MJF? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Want to hear a hilarious MJF story also featuring Vince Russo's son? Click here for more.

Edited by Prem Deshpande