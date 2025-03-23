WWE legend's son shows up on AEW Collision and immediately picks up a squash win

A second-generation star was in singles action tonight on the Slam Dunk Saturday edition of AEW Collision. They ended up dominating their opponent in what was a squash match that ended in under a minute.

For a couple of months now, Max Caster has been holding an open challenge, as he wants to give stars a chance to face the "Best Wrestler Alive." He has already had five open challenge bouts, facing prominent names like 'Hangman' Adam Page, Jay White, and Konosuke Takeshita. He is 0-5 so far in these matches. This week, he locked horns with Taz's son, Hook.

The latest edition of AEW Collision featured The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil's first singles match in two months. He has lately been competing in trios matches as part of The Opps.

The match on Collision ended in no time, as Hook made Caster immediately tap out with his Redrum chokehold. In the process, the popular upstart gave the former Acclaimed member his sixth straight loss in his open challenge series.

It seems that the self-proclaimed Best Wrestler Alive got the worst out of the split of The Acclaimed, as he has not won anything in AEW since then. It remains to be seen whether he'll finally get a breakthrough.

