  • home icon
  • AEW
  • WWE legend's son shows up on AEW Collision and immediately picks up a squash win

WWE legend's son shows up on AEW Collision and immediately picks up a squash win

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Mar 23, 2025 04:07 GMT
AEW Collision is the Saturday show of All Elite Wrestling [Photo: wwe.com and Zak Knight
AEW Collision is the Saturday show of All Elite Wrestling [Photo source: wwe.com and Zak Knight's X account]

A second-generation star was in singles action tonight on the Slam Dunk Saturday edition of AEW Collision. They ended up dominating their opponent in what was a squash match that ended in under a minute.

Ad

For a couple of months now, Max Caster has been holding an open challenge, as he wants to give stars a chance to face the "Best Wrestler Alive." He has already had five open challenge bouts, facing prominent names like 'Hangman' Adam Page, Jay White, and Konosuke Takeshita. He is 0-5 so far in these matches. This week, he locked horns with Taz's son, Hook.

The latest edition of AEW Collision featured The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil's first singles match in two months. He has lately been competing in trios matches as part of The Opps.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The match on Collision ended in no time, as Hook made Caster immediately tap out with his Redrum chokehold. In the process, the popular upstart gave the former Acclaimed member his sixth straight loss in his open challenge series.

It seems that the self-proclaimed Best Wrestler Alive got the worst out of the split of The Acclaimed, as he has not won anything in AEW since then. It remains to be seen whether he'll finally get a breakthrough.

Quick Links

Edited by Pratik Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी