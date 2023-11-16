WWE legend's sons finish the match in 24 seconds

In a stunning display of dominance, the WWE legend's sons made a quick and decisive statement on the latest edition of Dynamite. The stars in question are Austin and Colten Gunn, also known as The Gunns.

On Dynamite this week, Austin and Colten, sons of WWE legend Billy Gunn, made their way to the ring with Juice Robinson as they took on local talents Peter Avalon and Dean Alexander.

The Gunns wasted no time asserting their dominance. Within moments of the match beginning, they strategically sent Peter flying out of the ring, setting the stage for their rapid victory as they executed the 310 To Yuma. The quick and decisive win, achieved in just 24 seconds, left the fans in surprise.

Following their dominant victory over local talents Peter Avalon and Dean Alexander, The Gunns had a message for the AEW World Champion, MJF.

They confidently announced their intention to take the ROH World Tag Team Championships from MJF at Full Gear. Colten Gunn boldly proclaimed that The Devil's friends were nowhere to be found, and the imminent loss of the ROH Tag Titles was inevitable.

At Full Gear, the Salt of the Earth is set to defend the ROH Tag Team Championship by himself. However, MJF's former partner Adam Cole has advised him to seek help from former WWE star Samoa Joe, who has been offering assistance to him.

