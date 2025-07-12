WWE legend's sons make a shocking return at AEW All In; attack Ricochet

Two second-generation stars have just made their surprising returns tonight at AEW All In: Texas. This would be their first appearances in over five months, as they went at it with Ricochet.

Just moments ago, the Men's Casino Gauntlet Match took place, which featured 14 of the promotion's top stars fighting for a future shot at the AEW World Championship. The match got a little more chaotic as the Gates of Agony came in to aid Ricochet.

The high-flyer and his new allies ran roughshod around the ring, taking out several competitors, including Juice Robinson, who had made his return tonight. It seemed as if they may lead to the One and Only winning the match, but The Gunns made their return and came to the aid of Robinson.

The Bang Bang Gang has not been together as a unit for some time, as each of the four members dealt with injuries and had different return timelines. Tonight was the first appearance of WWE legend Billy Gunn's sons since February, when they challenged the Hurt Syndicate for the AEW Tag Team Championship.

With Jay White still being absent, it seems that they will operate as a trio in the meantime, and they may have made an enemy out of Ricochet and the Gates of Agony.

