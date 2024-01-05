WWE legend on Samoa Joe as AEW World Champion: "He's the right man for the job"

The newly crowned AEW World Champion, Samoa Joe, has got the validation of a WWE Hall of Famer and one of the legends in the business, as he feels Joe is the perfect man for the job.

The WWE legend in question is Jim Ross. At the Worlds End show recently, Samoa Joe surprised everyone by making MJF pass out his submission move during the main event of the show and capture the AEW World Title. It was a shocking end to Max's reign that lasted 406 days.

After Joe became the new AEW World Champion, fans on the internet hailed the decision and have been behind the veteran star. Meanwhile, WWE Hall of Famer and legendary announcer Jim Ross also seems to be excited about The Samoan Submission Machine being the new champion.

Speaking on the Grilling JR podcast recently, JR stated the following:

"You know [Samoa] Joe has been over the years has proven to be very durable and his work is believable. So I am a big Samoa Joe proponent, he's the right man for the job it seems like he can have good matches with just about anybody as a babyface or a heel which is important. Have the ability to dance with different partners, so yeah I like that move, I like the fact that Joe is a champion and I like the fact that he has the ability to work with just about anybody." [9:56-10:32]

Former WWE Superstar Samoa Joe also opened up on becoming the new AEW World Champion

The former WWE NXT Champion expressed his excitement after winning the AEW World Title. Speaking during the Worlds End media scrum, Joe admitted that the title was an accolade he cherished a lot.

“To hold the AEW Championship is an accolade that I cherish very much, especially at this point in my career, and competing against the guys here for that championship is something I look forward to. I’m very, very excited." [H/T PWMania]

Only time will tell which AEW stars are in the line to challenge Joe for the world title going forward and how the title reign goes.

