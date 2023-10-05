WWE legend says AEW star is a mixture of Ahmed Johnson and New Jack

WWE Hall of Famer, Bully Ray (fka Bubba Ray Dudely) has high praise for a rising AEW star, as he compares him to wrestling veterans like Ahmed Johnson and New Jack.

Late pro wrestling legend, New Jack rose to prominence during his time in the Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW). Whereas, Ahmed Johnson made his name in the WWE during the mid-1990s. Both are known for their muscular physique and decimating personalities.

Well, an AEW star could be a mixture of both these legends. The star in question is Powerhouse Hobbs. Hobbs is known for his impressive physique and hard-hitting style. Furthermore, WWE legend, Bully Ray commends Hobbs, claiming he is a mixture of both New Jack and Ahmed Johnson.

Speaking on the recent edition of the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray said the following:

"[Powerhouse Hobbs] reminds me of a mixture between Ahmed Johnson and New Jack and that's one hell of a mix right there. Because Ahmed was a big bad Mother-trucker, who could tear you limp from limp and New Jack had an edge that the world never got to see, New Jack was a very unique personality. I think that's a great mix of two talents all brought into one, Will Hobbs." [From 09:11 to 09:45]

Bully Ray comments on AEW star joining the Don Callis Family

On the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, Powerhouse Hobbs surprised everyone by attacking Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho in order to eventually associate himself with the Don Callis Family. Bully Ray thinks it's a great move for Hobbs and also comments on the heat he received:

"I thought it was a great night for [Powerhouse] Hobbs, people in the arena were chanting 'F*** you Hobbs'. Despite the fact that they let Don Callis do the chair shot on Kenny [Omega] I thought they should not have had Callis do the chair shot, they should've left it with Hobbs. Don Callis has enough heat, it's time to heat up Hobbs," [From 08:39 to 09:10]

Meanwhile, the Don Callis Family storyline is shaping up to be more and more captivating every week. Furthermore, the inclusion of Hobbs in the mix could be a big deal. It remains to be seen how things play out from here.

