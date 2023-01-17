WWE legend doesn't "see anything wrong" with returning AEW star challenging MJF

MJF is the current AEW world champion, and the possibilities are endless for those who could end up challenging him for the title. WWE legend Booker T is quite receptive to the idea of seeing Adam Cole challenge for the world title.

The Panama City Playboy made his long-awaited return on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite. It was a surprise return and his first wrestling appearance since sustaining a concussion injury.

Adam Cole's last match came at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view when he challenged Jay White for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship alongside Kazuchika Okada and Hangman Adam Page.

Speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T expressed his delight upon Adam Cole's return.

"I'm glad to see him back. Adam Cole is a guy I've always liked. He's a guy, I saw him on the independent scene before he ever got to WWE and then made the switch over to AEW. Of course, we talked about the concussion thing that he was going through. Obviously, it had to be a pretty bad concussion because he was off for quite some time. So, yeah, I'm always glad to see these young guys get the chance to go out there and shine."

The 5-time world champion went on to say that there would be nothing wrong with the former NXT Champion going after the world title.

"Him and MJF, I don't see anything wrong with that," Booker said. "One thing about it: MJF's going to need guys to work. That's what the business has always been built around — the champion having guys to be able to go out there and perform with." (h/t: WrestlingInc)

MJF is currently feuding with former WWE Champion Bryan Danielson

Bryan Danielson has challenged MJF for the AEW World Championship on multiple occasions. He has faced the likes of Jon Moxley and Hangman Adam Page for the title but has come up short every time.

WrestlingDad101 @WrestlingDad101 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… MJF had some words for some of the AEW fans & Takeshita. Crude & entertaining. 🤣 #AEWDynamite MJF had some words for some of the AEW fans & Takeshita. Crude & entertaining. 🤣 #AEWDynamite twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/nI5n8w9irz

The American Dragon has now set his sights on The Salt of the Earth, and the latter has made it clear that the former WWE Champion will have to face someone every week leading up to Revolution to get a world title shot.

Could Bryan Danielson dethrone the world champion at Revolution?

An Attitude Era star told Sportskeeda he would love to be at the Royal Rumble right here.

Poll : 0 votes