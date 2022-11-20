WWE legend seemingly pays homage to Rhea Ripley at AEW Full Gear 2022

WWE legend Vickie Guerrero seemingly paid tribute to Rhea Ripley by wearing her merch at AEW Full Gear 2022.

Rhea Ripley has introduced a different dimension to her character in recent months since joining The Judgment Day stable. Moreover, since Dominik Mysterio turned on Edge and Rey Mysterio, The Nightmare has taken the youngster under her wing.

Similarly, the former RAW Women's Champion has merchandise on the WWE Shop stating, "I'm your Mami."

While making her way to the ring alongside Nyla Rose, Vickie Guerrero donned the same shirt. On top of that, the entire entourage came out in a low-rider car in what was another tribute, this time to Eddie Guerrero.

It should also be mentioned that Guerrero could have been sporting apparel opposite to that of The Latino Heat, who used to wear an "I am your Papi" shirt, as a tribute to him.

Jade Cargill and Nyla Rose proceeded to compete in a highly physical match. Both women used their respective finishers on their opponent but to no avail. Jade Cargill kicked out of the Jaded, while Nyla Rose kicked out of the Beast Bomb. However, the AEW TBS Champion finally retained her title after delivering a pump kick and following it up with a Jaded.

Jade Cargill not only got her title back (which Nyla Rose had stolen and kept in her possession) but also extended her unbeaten streak in AEW to a whopping 42 wins without a single loss.

It remains to be seen what is next for Cargill as she runs rampage on the company's female division.

