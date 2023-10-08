WWE legend seemingly takes a shot at Jade Cargill's AEW run after her Fastlane 2023 appearance

Former AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill appeared at the recently concluded WWE Fastlane event after signing with the Stamford-based promotion. Hall of Famer Bully Ray reacted to Cargill's appearance while seemingly taking a shot at her booking in the Tony Khan-led company.

At Fastlane 2023, Jade Cargill was seen arriving at the show's venue in a car, and WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H greeted her. It was a great way to introduce the star, as fans seemed excited about her next move in the promotion.

Taking to Twitter, Bully Ray (fka Bubba Ray Dudley) shared a meme comparing AEW and WWE's alleged perception of Cargill. You can view his tweet below:

Jade Cargill departed AEW after her recent loss against Kris Statlander. She came up short in a TBS Championship match on the September 13, 2023, episode of Rampage. There is a long road to go for Cargill as she is set to embark on a new journey. It will be interesting to see how WWE will book the star upon her official debut.

