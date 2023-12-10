WWE legend sends a retirement message to Sting who he last faced in 1992: "He's the most fortunate man on the planet" (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW star Sting is set to have his final wrestling match at AEW Revolution 2024, and a WWE legend believes that The Icon is very fortunate to have that opportunity.

The star in question is none other than Jake 'The Snake' Roberts, who stepped into the ring with Sting back during their WCW days. However, Roberts had some kind words for his former rival on his upcoming retirement.

Speaking with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Jake Roberts stated that Sting is the most fortunate man on the planet for being able to end his career on his own terms:

"Well, I'm just gonna tell him that he's the most fortunate man on the planet... He's been able to write his own ending and I think that's just amazing. Again, very very fortunate that AEW was there for it or it would've never happened. I just wish him the best for anything he does in the future and hopefully, he'll still contribute in some way to wrestling." [From 01:49 to 02:33]

WWE legend Jake Roberts also reflected on Sting doing highflying spots at the age of 64

The former WCW World Champion Sting has gotten a lot of praise for doing incredible and jaw-dropping spots during his matches in AEW. The veteran has surely silenced the doubters who believed that Sting couldn't perform at the age of 64.

Speaking in the same interview with Bill Apter, WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts reacted on Sting performing high-risk maneuvers during his match in All Elite Wrestling:

"I remember him getting up there and [I thought] 'oh hell no, he's not gonna jump,' but yeah, he did." [From 02:58 to 03:03]

