"He's probably having his best time out there" - WWE legend gives his honest opinion on Sting's run in AEW

Booker T frankly stated that while Sting is having his best time in AEW, the latter taking dangerous bumps might affect his body in the long run.

Even in his 60s, Sting has featured in multiple high-risk spots, especially jumping off high places. At Revolution 2022, he leaped from a balcony onto Andrade El Idolo through three tables. Meanwhile, The Icon also made a grand entrance by jumping from the top tunnel onto his Bullet Club opponents at the Forbidden door event.

Sting has a renewed energy in AEW, and Booker T discussed the same on The Hall of Fame podcast. While the veteran said The Icon was having fun, his body might have difficulty dealing with pain from the gruesome bumps.

"I'm not gonna hate on Sting out there, living his dream in that ring. I mean that's WCW man, it's like WCW Saturday Night for Sting right now. He's probably have his best time out there doing that man. But I tell you, it's gotta be hard, it's gotta be hard on the old body, for someone like Sting, especially jumping off stuff like that," Booker said. [From 33:55 - 34:20]

The two-time Hall of Famer also stated The Icon's ability to pull off high-stakes spots at his age showed his passion for the wrestling business.

Booker T heaped praise on Sting, wished him the best for his AEW run

During the same episode, Booker T appreciated Sting's dedication to the art form. The former world champion also sent warm wishes for the latter's current AEW tenure.

"There's no way you can jumpin' off something and even with those guys catching him, he's not gonna wake up the following day going 'What the hell was I thinking?' But, to willed himself to go out and wanna do it again, just lets me know he still got a passion for it, so you know, more power to him," Booker stated. [From 34:39 - 34:59]

MR.PRIMETIMETALK @primetimetalktv Sting is the freaking man!!! He dove through the Forbidden Door!! Sting is the freaking man!!! He dove through the Forbidden Door!! https://t.co/rmCs7cjuG1

The Icon's penchant for attempting high-risk moves is jaw-dropping to watch. It will be interesting to see if he will continue to defy his age moving forward in All Elite Wrestling.

