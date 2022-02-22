"We never retire"- WWE legend shares his thoughts on seeing Goldberg and Sting wrestling in 2022 (Exclusive)

Goldberg and Sting are among the oldest remaining active performers in pro wrestling today. The impact the two men have had on the wrestling business over the years is unfathomable.

More than that, their longevity as wrestlers has been the talk of the town. Sting (62) and Goldberg (55) are still massive box-office attractions for their respective companies today.

Speaking with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Booker T said he never thought of seeing either of these Hall of Famers competing in 2022. The WWE legend lauded the Stinger for still being able to pursue his passion and elevate younger talent like Darby Allin:

"To be mentioning Goldberg name in the main event in 2022, no one would have ever thought something like that, as well as Sting wrestling at 62, 63 years old. Still being able to go out and, you know, have fun, mingle and be able to pass it on to the next generation, such as Darby Allin, which is, you know, really really unique in itself," Booker T said. (3:56)

The six-time world champion further weighed in on the pro wrestling adage "never say never" and said performers never truly retire from the ring:

"So I wouldn't have imagined it, but that's what professional wrestling is. That's what professional wrestlers are. We never retire. If it's a match out there and we can will ourselves to do it. All we normally say is, you know, just push us to the ring and we'll get the work done. So I'm not surprised, not one bit." (04:25)

You can check out the entire interview below:

Goldberg and Sting were impressive in their last matches

The Myth last competed in the recently concluded Elimination Chamber premium live event, where he failed to dethrone WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a spear vs. spear battle.

Meanwhile, Sting's most recent match went down on the January 19th episode of AEW Dynamite, which saw him and protege Darby Allin defeat The Acclaimed in the main event.

The face-painted Icon is still going strong in the tag team division and appears able to stretch his wrestling career for as long as he desires. However, Goldberg has reportedly wrestled the final match of his current deal, which will make him a free agent unless he announces his official retirement.

