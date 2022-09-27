"Needs to stop that move" - Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell slams 34-year-old star for major botch on AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell has given some words of advice to AEW star Athena following a move that didn't go according to plan at the "Grand Slam" edition of Dynamite.

During the four-way match for the Interim AEW Women's Championship, the former WWE superstar managed to deliver a fall-away slam to Serena Deeb and a Samoan drop to Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. simultaneously.

However, the move ended badly for Baker, as she fell awkwardly with Athena's body weight falling directly on her face, which resulted in the former AEW Women's Champion being busted open.

One person who did not like what he saw was Dutch Mantell, who spoke about the botch on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's "SmackTalk" with Sid Pullar III. Here's what he had to say:

“Athena needs to stop that move, I mean if she can’t do it right—I don’t know how the girl on her shoulders can avoid getting hurt. I mean that is a very awkward awkward position to be in.” [3:34-3:50]

This marks the second time in recent weeks where a serious facial injury has been sustained in the AEW women's division, as Ruby Soho recently suffered a broken nose on the "Zero Hour" portion of All Out during her match with Tay Melo and Sammy Guevara.

Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. had some words for Saraya following AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam

Following the match at Grand Slam, the wrestling world was stunned to see the debut of Saraya (fka Paige), who claimed the ring to be hers after chasing off Britt Baker, Serena Deeb, Jamie Hayter and Rebel.

In a backstage exclusive following Dynamite, Baker had some words for the latest All Elite Wrestling arrival, making sure that Saraya was put on notice.

