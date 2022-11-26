WWE legend speaks about mentoring Zac Efron as a wrestler for upcoming movie; says he wasn't "training somebody to work at WrestleMania"

Chavo Guerrero opened up on training Zac Efron in wrestling for his Iron Claw role and shared whether he could see AEW or WWE as a future destination for the actor.

Efron is set to star in the upcoming biopic centered on the Von Erich family, playing the role of Kevin Von Erich. Fans and relatives of the legendary wrestling family have lauded the Baywatch star for nailing the look of the WWE Hall of Famer. Time will tell whether his performance remains as faithful with the movie slated for release in 2023.

Speaking about his experience training the star with Wrestling Inc., Chavo answered whether he could see Efron working for either AEW or WWE. He couldn't give a flat-out answer, explaining that training for a wrestling movie is worlds apart from a match.

"You know what? I don't know. He'd have to answer that one, to be honest. Acting and pro wrestling it's a little... It's the same and different in a lot of ways... Any project I do, you're not just training somebody... I'm not training somebody to work at WrestleMania. I'm training them to look like they are working WrestleMania in the scene. But that being said, some people take to it very well. I'm keeping it vague in a sense," Guerrero said. (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

If it indeed takes place, Efron wouldn't be the first non-wrestler to make the transition to pro wrestling recently. Logan Paul has made waves for his wrestling debut since WrestleMania, and even Bad Bunny has several appearances under his belt.

The WWE veteran also discussed how AEW's MJF fits into his own role in the movie

Also working on the set of Iron Claw is current AEW World Champion MJF, who plays a yet-to-be-disclosed role.

Chavo further discussed how he feels MJF has taken on the role, especially considering this is set to be his first major film:

"MJF is pretty good at everything he does, so he adapts pretty well. And even if he doesn't know what's going on, he would never let you know that he doesn't know what's going on. He's pretty good at working everybody and anything he does. I'm a fan for sure. I'm a fan of him."

MJF won the AEW Title at Full Gear, defeating Jon Moxley after William Regal shockingly switched allegiances in the main event. The champ wasn't present for this week's Dynamite because of filming but has been announced for next week's show.

