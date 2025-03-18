WWE legend Stone Cold Steve Austin honored by AEW star in special tribute

Stone Cold Steve Austin is one of the most beloved WWE veterans. His aura was off the charts during the Attitude Era. Many fans celebrated March 16 as 3:16 Day. He used the phrase 3:16 during his promos. The gimmick remains popular among fans, and a large number of merch has been sold. Recently, Brian Cage also celebrated and paid tribute to The Texas Rattlesnake.

Ad

The Machine is one of the biggest powerhouses the promotion has to offer. He recently joined Lance Archer in AEW, and the duo is causing destruction in the tag team division. He was recently dressed up as a stunning star.

Brian Cage wore the iconic attire of the Hall of Famer. In the clip, he can be seen that he hit some of his moves and taunts. He even chugged a couple of beer cans, just like Stone Cold Steve Austin did back in the day.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Why are AEW fans upset at an actress? More HERE

Stone Cold Steve Austin gives a health update

The Texas Rattlesnake had his last match at WrestleMania 38. He was also rumored to be part of WrestleMania 40 but did not appear at the premium live event. Fans are expecting the star to return at this year's WrestleMania.

While speaking with the Takedown, Stone Cold Steve Austin claimed that he can barely walk due to knee surgery.

Ad

"I'm right at three months recovery. I can't run on this knee. So, I would say I'm 25 to 30%. I'm just doing body weight squats and just other stuff that my physical therapist told me. The best thing about the knee is I'm out of pain. I was in so much pain, because there was so much arthritis and I was bone on bone, so immediately when they cut all that stuff out, you know, you're dealing with the healing process, but it (s*cks) being in pain for all those years. I delayed it and I'm in a good place," he said.

Ad

It will be interesting to see if the WWE Hall of Famer will return at The Showcase of The Immortals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback