WWE legend supports CM Punk and blasts Jungle Boy: "An ignorant young boy who doesn’t understand this industry"

WWE Hall of Famer has his say on the infamous CM Punk and Jack Perry drama, as he calls out the former FTW Champion for being ignorant and taking shots at someone Live.

The CM Punk-Jack Perry backstage incident at AEW All In continues to make headlines even after days. It all began with Perry taking a direct shot at Punk Live during his FTW title match against Hook, where he said, "Real glass, cry me a river," after rejecting CM Punk's idea of using fake glass for safety.

This allegedly led to a backstage physical altercation between the two right before the beginning of the main All In show. Meanwhile, the wrestling world is divided over the ongoing drama, as many think that The Second City Saint should've handled it in a better way, while others feel Perry crossed the line.

One such legend who seemingly came in support of The Best in the World happens to be the WWE Hall of Famer, Bully Ray. Bully doesn't seem pleased with Jack Perry's behavior on camera and thinks he should be taught a lesson by the veterans in the company. Here is what the former Impact World Champion stated:

“Jungle Boy is an ignorant young boy who doesn’t understand this industry. He doesn’t know better. He’s a young, brash kid who doesn’t know better. And I’m sure the dirt sheets are gonna have a field day with this one. But he needs to be sat down by a veteran like a Taz, like a JR, like a Billy Gunn, one of those guys, and made to understand and educate him as to why you don’t say those things on camera for a multitude of reasons.” [H/T Inside The Ropes]

Bully Ray on how Jack Perry would've been treated back in the day for what he did with CM Punk

WWE Hall of Famer and former World Tag Team Champion Bully Ray also explained how Jack Perry's actions would've been handled back in the day:

“He doesn’t know any better. He’s flexing when he shouldn’t be flexing, and flexing for no reason. Back in the day, there was a way to handle young boys like Jack Perry. Some of those ways still apply. And I’m not talking about beating the s*** out of him, but back in the day, that’s what would have happened.” [H/T Inside The Ropes]

Meanwhile, both CM Punk and Jack Perry have reportedly been suspended in light of the impending investigation of the alleged incident and are expected to miss All Out this Sunday. Henceforth, it remains to be seen what will the outcome of the whole drama be.

