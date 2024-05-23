WWE Legend could surprisingly dethrone Swerve Strickland, says Bully Ray

Wrestling legend Bully Ray claimed that the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion could defeat Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Title. Bully also believes that the company would not pull the trigger.

The WWE legend in question is none other than Christian Cage. Christian is slated to challenge Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Title this Sunday at Double or Nothing. As this will be Swerve's first major title defense on a pay-per-view after winning it, he is unlikely to drop the title to Cage this Sunday.

Meanwhile, the WWE Hall of Famer, Bully Ray (fka Bubba Ray Dudley), says that he would not hate the idea of Christian Cage defeating Swerve to become the AEW World Champion this Sunday:

"I know they just put the championship on Swerve, I get it, but I wouldn't hate it if Christian Cage was your new AEW World Heavyweight Champion. Christian is extremely good at what he does, he's an incredible heel and you can feed about... just about anybody you want to him. I don't think they're gonna do that, but I don't think that's a horrible idea at all. Christian would bring some credibility to that championship." [From 03:20 to 03:57]

WWE legend critiques Swerve Strickland's AEW World Title run

The WWE legend Bully Ray (fka Bubba Ray Dudley) also reflected on Swerve Strickland not having enough spotlight on him after winning the AEW World Championship:

"I'm not sure if Swerve is doing anything for the championship or the championship is doing anything for Swerve right now. I think Swerve crawling, scratching his way to the championship and the payoff was good, I'm just not so sure since then, if they spotlighted Swerve in a way a World Heavyweight Champion should be spotlighted.I'm glad that he is in an angle and story with Christian, becasue that's gonna help him at the end of the day, but I would've loved to see Swerve featured more. [From 03:58 to 04:32]

While Swerve is set for his first major World Championship defense this Sunday against Christian Cage, it remains to be seen if he manages to retain his title.

