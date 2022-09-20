"He's f*cking got toxic shock syndrome" - WWE Legend takes a vicious dig at former AEW World Champion CM Punk

WWE legend Kevin Nash slammed AEW star CM Punk on an episode of his podcast.

Punk has been at the center of controversy since returning from injury. He first called out Hangman Page during one of his promos. The former AEW World Champion then, at the All Out media scrum, fired shots at Colt Cabana, Page, and The Elite. A backstage brawl with all the aforementioned parties took place after the scrum.

Speaking on his Kliq This podcast, Nash recalled the time Punk cut a promo on him. He also highlighted that Punk is tired at the age of 42 while Nash-himself was 55 years old at the time of the promo:

“At 42 years old, you know, [Punk] is tired. He’s beat up … I was in the ring at 55 when he was cutting the promo on me, ‘Click, click. I can hear your knees. LOL, I thought you were dead.’ Yeah that motherf*cker cut that promo on me and he sits there at 42 years old … He’s f*cking got toxic shock syndrome … I Googled him, I said 'forty f*cking two, the dude didn’t wrestle for 10 f*cking years.'” (H/T - ITR)

Kevin Nash says he finds a lot of similarities between him and AEW star CM Punk

Speaking further on the issues surrounding Punk, Kevin Nash explained that there are similarities between them.

On the same podcast, the former WWE Superstar added that he has been closely following all of Punk's actions since his return to AEW:

“I watched [Punk] come back, I watched everything he did. He made sure he made everybody before he beat them, okay, he was a pro … His run got cut, you know, basically politically. He just had too much f*cking heat. Deserved … I see a lot of me in him. I’m not going to speak for him but he’s a little bit of a prick.” (H/T - ITR)

Punk is currently suspended from the Jacksonville-based promotion and is out for around eight months due to injury.

