WWE legend takes a dig at Tony Khan’s AEW booking

A WWE legend recently seemed to take an open dig at AEW President Tony Khan in the way he has booked a certain wrestler. This person is a very well known voice in the wrestling world.

The legend in question is none other than WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray. The star seemed critical of how Tony Khan had booked Anna Jay in the four-way number one contender match for the TBS Title.

Bully was responding to a fan’s question where he asked why someone like Anna Jay, who has not won a singles match in 4 years, was involved in a match of this magnitude and stated that Tony perhaps needed help for the creative process.

The Hall of Famer swiftly responded to that question with a single word reply, which some fans felt was possibly taking a dig at the AEW President for attempting to do everything solo. He simply wrote:

“Because... duh #AEWDynamite #BOAfterDark @BustedOpenRadio.”

Tony Khan has previously come under immense criticism from people like Eric Bischoff in the past over their booking decisions. This one from Bully Ray is possibly the latest in the line of criticisms aimed at Tony.

Willow Nightingale won the four-way match and will now take on Julia Hart for the TBS Title at AEW Dynasty.

