WWE legend teased he's working on "something big" after sudden AEW exit

A WWE legend teased that he's working on something big. This comes after his sudden AEW exit.

Mark Henry turned a lot of heads when he first joined All Elite Wrestling. Since then, he has been part of the Rampage commentary team, but he has not been involved in any physical matches. Despite this, Henry suddenly announced on Busted Open Radio that he had left Tony Khan's promotion.

This caused a lot of fans to speculate about Mark Henry's future plans. In the midst of all this speculation, the former WWE star teased that he is working on something big during his recent interview with Sports Illustrated.

“Keep your ears to the street. I’m working on something big right now, and it’s really the main reason why I need to be on my own," Henry said.

Teddy Long explains the reason why WWE legend Mark Henry left AEW

Mark Henry's sudden exit from AEW came as a bit of a surprise. Many critics and legends have given their thoughts on this, and former SmackDown General Manager Teddy Long is the latest to join this list.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Teddy Long speculated that Henry left AEW because he wanted to be there for his son.

"Well now that's a thing I think Mark has wanted to do too. I think he wanted to be right there with his son. Be by his side, because he is really, you know. Now there's two people that really certainly love each other. I have watched Jacob grow right up with him, man, and Mark has always been a great dad, been right there for him and all, every one of his appearances, games or whatever. When Mark could make it, he was always there if he wasn't on the road. But right now, he has really got good time where he is able to be with him." [0:58 onwards]

Only time will tell what big project WWE legend Mark Henry is working on after his exit from AEW.