WWE legend Teddy Long shoots down a big rumor about MJF (Exclusive)

AEW and WWE are expected to engage in a bidding war for MJF in 2024, and the latest speculation suggests the World Champion's recent character changes might have something to do with a move next year. Teddy Long, however, discredited the rumor and felt AEW toning MJF's on-screen persona down was due to their sponsors.

MJF has quickly become one of the best wrestlers in the world and is amongst AEW's most vital talents. From being a primarily hated heel, the 27-year-old has become a fan favorite who has headlined some of AEW's most prominent shows.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman has also developed a reputation for pushing the boundaries with his promos, often mentioning words that won't be accepted on national television. As brought up by the co-host of The Wrestling Time Machine, Mac Davis, MJF is altering his character and using fewer cuss words to make himself palatable for WWE.

Teddy Long disagreed with the rumors and addressed the real reason behind AEW presenting MJF in a different manner, as you can view below:

"Well, I like MJF, man; great guy. I don't agree with him toning it down because of WWE. I think he has to tone down because you pointed it out about those sponsors and those people there; they don't really understand about wrestling, and they don't really care. All they know is they know they put a whole bunch of money into advertising, and then you've got the kids that are watching the show, too. So, you just have to be careful of what you say now. It's a lot different now." [From 02:27 to 02:56]

''If he is auditioning for WWE, he's doing a good job of it:'' Bill Apter praises MJF

The on-screen narrative around MJF in AEW also visibly heavily references a possible jump to WWE when he becomes a free agent in 2024.

The AEW World Champion has impressed many with his work and delivered performances that have cemented his position as a main-event superstar, making him an attractive signing for Triple H and Co. Bill Apter was also quite excited to see MJF's meteoric rise and how the talented wrestler had matured as a performer.

The legendary journalist believed that if Tony Khan wished to retain MJF's services, the AEW boss would have to shell out the most lucrative contract ever seen in the company's history.

"If he is auditioning for WWE, he's doing a good job of it. His match against Kenny Omega was pretty good. He has matured quite a bit, both mentally and physically, and I think WWE, if they are making a play for him, I think Tony Khan is going to make the biggest money play to try and keep him." [From 01:59 to 02:22]

