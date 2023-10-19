WWE legend unhappy after AEW lets Wardlow bump Tony Schiavone – "I almost threw my phone at my freaking TV"

Former AEW TNT Champion, Wardlow, has been on the warpath in All Elite Wrestling since returning to the company, but a WWE legend wasn't happy with one aspect of his recent segment with Tony Schiavone.

Mr. Mayhem quickly dispatched of Ryan Nemeth with a single powerbomb on the October 18th edition of AEW Dynamite, but just before he was about to leave, Tony Schiavone attempted to get a few words from the big man.

The former TNT Champion showed Tony the tape on his wrist, which had MJF written on it, before storming past Schiavone and leaving the ring, knocking the legendary announcer down in the process.

During the latest edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer, Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley), gave his thoughts about the segment, and just as he thought the fans had gotten back on the Mr. Mayhem bandwagon, the shove on Tony Schiavone left him extremely frustrated.

"Wardlow wins with one powerbomb, I liked it, I’ve been saying he’s doing too much. [Tony] Schiavone comes to the ring and goes to talk to Wardlow, asks him why, Wardlow shows us the tape that says MJF, the people started to chant Wardlow’s name, and I’m like, 'Oooo good they’re finally back on board."

Bully Ray continued:

"And then, Wardlow bumps Schiavone and knocks him on his a** and the people started booing, and for the second time tonight, I almost threw my phone at my freaking TV. You can’t screw around with a guy like Wardlow, the last thing I remember from him tonight is he bumped Schiavone and everybody loves Schiavone, so I was a little taken back by it," said Bully Ray. [13:50-14:53]

Wardlow is just one of many people who have MJF in their sights

Despite picking up three consecutive victories in dominant fashion, the former TNT Champion might have to wait in line as there are a number of other stars in All Elite Wrestling who have their eye on MJF and the AEW World Championship.

At the top of that list, at the time of writing, is currently Switchblade Jay White, who actually has possession of MJF's belt, ahead of their upcoming AEW World Championship match at Full Gear on November 18th.

Samoa Joe was defeated by the Salt of the Earth on the "Grand Slam" edition of Dynamite in September, but still feels like his path to the top of AEW isn't over, as he has been eyeing a rematch with MJF in recent weeks.

On top of all of this, Kenny Omega stated on the most recent edition of Dynamite that he is looking to get back in the title picture after two years away from it. MJF is set to surpass Omega's record as the longest reigning AEW World Champion in the next few weeks, so if Kenny wants to prevent that from happening, he needs to make a good case for himself, and quickly.

