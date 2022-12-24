Create

WWE legend uses Drew McIntyre's close friend's finishing maneuver on AEW Rampage: Holiday Bash

By Jayakrishna Dasappan
Modified Dec 24, 2022 10:13 AM IST
The main event of the Holiday Bash edition of AEW Rampage was a tag team match between Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett and the team of Billy Gunn and Anthony Bowens representing The Acclaimed.

During the match, Billy Gunn hit Jay Lethal with one of the signature moves of Drew McIntyre's friend Jinder Mahal.

The Acclaimed are the current reigning AEW World Tag Team Champions. A couple of weeks ago on Dynamite, Jeff Jarrett and his faction, The Lethal Connection, attacked The Acclaimed, and thus it led to the match between the two tonight.

Prior to the match, Jeff Jarrett addressed the wrestling world and compared one of his members of the faction, Satnam Singh, to former WWE World Heavyweight Champion The Great Khali.

IT’S TIME FOR THE MAIN EVENT!@Bowens_Official @RealBillyGunn @PlatinumMax @RealJeffJarrett @TheLethalJay @hellosatnam @sonjaydutterson#AEWRampage: #HolidayBash is on TNT! https://t.co/oNaC6IfEcl

During the match, both teams gave everything they got. While Lethal was in the ring, Jarrett and the rest of his faction were distracting The Acclaimed.

Towards the end of the match, Billy Gunn hit Lethal with Jinder Mahal's finishing move, The Khalas. But that was still not enough.

Daddy A$$ @RealBillyGunn fends off @hellosatnam and takes @TheLethalJay for a ride!Watch #AEWRampage: #HolidayBash on TNT! https://t.co/i31juDsWKh

In the end, Jay Lethal hit Gunn with the Handspring Diamond Cutter and earned the win for his team.

Do you think this match has earned the faction a shot at the AEW World Tag Team Titles? Let us know in the comments section below.

