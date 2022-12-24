WWE legend uses Drew McIntyre's close friend's finishing maneuver on AEW Rampage: Holiday Bash

The main event of the Holiday Bash edition of AEW Rampage was a tag team match between Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett and the team of Billy Gunn and Anthony Bowens representing The Acclaimed.

During the match, Billy Gunn hit Jay Lethal with one of the signature moves of Drew McIntyre's friend Jinder Mahal.

The Acclaimed are the current reigning AEW World Tag Team Champions. A couple of weeks ago on Dynamite, Jeff Jarrett and his faction, The Lethal Connection, attacked The Acclaimed, and thus it led to the match between the two tonight.

Prior to the match, Jeff Jarrett addressed the wrestling world and compared one of his members of the faction, Satnam Singh, to former WWE World Heavyweight Champion The Great Khali.

During the match, both teams gave everything they got. While Lethal was in the ring, Jarrett and the rest of his faction were distracting The Acclaimed.

Towards the end of the match, Billy Gunn hit Lethal with Jinder Mahal's finishing move, The Khalas. But that was still not enough.

In the end, Jay Lethal hit Gunn with the Handspring Diamond Cutter and earned the win for his team.

