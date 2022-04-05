"Now I get why Vince f*****g canned him" - WWE legend on why Vince McMahon released recent AEW signing

Keith Lee joined AEW on February 9, 2022. However, Jim Cornette gave his opinion on why Vince McMahon released The Limitless One from WWE last year.

The 37-year-old debuted for AEW when he faced Isiah Kassidy in a Face of the Revolution qualifying match. After a dominant display, the former NXT Champion emerged victoriously and booked his spot in the ladder match.

Keith Lee is one of Tony Khan's biggest signings in 2022. His size and natural charisma makes him a unique addition to the AEW roster. However, on the Jim Cornette Experience, the former WWE manager was critical of Lee's work on the microphone. He was not a fan of the manner in which Lee delivered his promos.

"Keith Lee did his promo like he does his promos and I'm thinking now I get why Vince f*****g canned him. Because if anybody really does talk like this in real life, they shouldn't. I guess we've made jokes that he talks like Frasier Crane, or he looks like the Hulk and he talks like Bruce Banner. It just doesn't, but here now I understand because Keith Lee has come out and is in an interview with one of the websites and said that they criticized him, changed his, you know stuff around and didn't like the way that he talked."

The veteran feels Lee's underwhelming promo delivery led to the latter's release from WWE in November 2021

"Didn't like his voice or the way he talked, so we know that they went to him probably on numerous occasions and said this interview is ridiculous that you do and you got to gruffen up a little bit and he didn't listen. And he's still doing it, and that's why they canned him so now it makes sense." (2:10:20 - 2:11:22)

Keith Lee defeated Powerhouse Hobbs on AEW Rampage

In one of the most anticipated matches of last week, the former NXT North American Champion took on Team Taz's Powerhouse Hobbs. The behemoths' issues since the ladder match at Revolution came to a head on Friday night.

Ricky Starks tried to aid his stablemate, but Swerve Strickland evened the odds, allowing Keith Lee to deliver his finisher for the win. However, Team Taz beat down both Lee and Swerve, putting the former through a table to end the segment.

