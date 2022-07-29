"I've been begging" - WWE legend desperately wants Tony Khan to give him a job in AEW

Road Dogg has opened up about being desperate for AEW President Tony Khan to give him a job. The WWE legend feels that there are elements of All Elite Wrestling's TV shows that need improving.

The former DX member was a prominent backstage producer for WWE for nearly eight years before being released in 2022. Since his departure, he has weighed in with numerous opinions, both good and bad, about the wrestling world.

Due to Tony Khan not yet offering Road Dogg a job in AEW, fans may wonder if the former WWE Superstar is retired. He cleared all of this up on Busted Open Radio, where he also said he has been begging for a job.

"I'm not retired, I'm unemployed. I see things on Tony Khan's TV show that appall me. I could help with that. I have been begging him for a job on every platform I can and I want to know the reason why he won't hire me." (H/T Fightful).

There have been constant rumblings that Road Dogg would eventually end up in AEW. His long-time partner Billy Gunn has been a staple of the company since its inception in 2019.

With the amount of experience Road Dogg has in the business, he would certainly be a helping hand somewhere backstage in AEW. But will Khan give him a job? Only time will tell.

Road Dogg thinks that Tony Khan needs to change something to prevent injuries

One thing that has plagued not just AEW but all of wrestling this year has been injuries. However, Tony Khan's company has arguably had the worst of it, with top stars like CM Punk, Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole all going down within weeks of each other.

AEW's fortunes may be turning around in the coming weeks as multiple stars are scheduled to return from injury, with Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish already being announced to appear on the upcoming episode of Dynamite.

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral This news makes me very happy. 🙂



Fightful Select reports Kenny Omega is nearing an in-ring return following injury recovery.



While plans can change, it would appear AEW is planning a six-man tag for All Out in September which would see Omega team with The Young Bucks. This news makes me very happy. 🙂Fightful Select reports Kenny Omega is nearing an in-ring return following injury recovery. While plans can change, it would appear AEW is planning a six-man tag for All Out in September which would see Omega team with The Young Bucks. https://t.co/4oZwlPbr2R

However, Road Dogg thinks that something needs to change within AEW to prevent more injuries from happening. This is what he said on Sportskeeda Wrestling's own "The Wrestling Outlaws."

"Yeah, about how you construct your matches and maybe the producers could help them slow it down a little bit," said Road Dogg. [5:48-5:51]

Do you agree with Road Dogg's comments? Let us know in the comments section down below!

