WWE legend will watch Worlds End for one reason only: " I would buy the pay-per-view for that match"

A WWE Hall of Famer expresses his excitement for an upcoming match at the AEW Worlds End PPV. The veteran is particularly looking forward to this said bout as it is one of the most anticipated matches on the card that includes two former friends and top AEW stars.

The AEW Worlds End PPV is just around the corner, and the match card seems so promising. The main event of the show will be MJF defending the All Elite world title against Samoa Joe. Another anticipated match will be the final of the Continental Classic Tournament.

The final will be between the winner of the Gold League, Jon Moxley, and the winner of the Blue League, Eddie Kingston. The two also have a history together. Meanwhile, WWE legend Bully Ray (fka Bubba Ray Dudely) expressed his excitement for the match and implied that he would buy the PPV for that match.

Speaking on the Busted Open recently, Bully Ray stated the following:

"Bravo Eddie, bravo [Bryan] Danielson, bravo Moxley. It's probably the only thing I tweeted about last night when it came to 'Dynamite.' I only tweet about the things that really grab me and move me. I tweeted, 'Excellent stuff between Moxley and Danielson.' The match was great, I just thought that the verbal exchange between the two friends [Kingston and Moxley] afterward really sold me on this match. I would buy the pay-per-view for that match." [H/T: WrestlingINC]

WWE legend on who needs the win more among Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston

With the finals of the AEW Continental Classic being Jon Moxley vs. Eddie Kingston, the time for predictions has begun. WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray revealed his thoughts on who among the two needs to win this Saturday:

"I would personally love to see it. I do feel the fans want it. And, yes, that's when you kind of have to deliver and give that to the fans. Moxley doesn't need it, Eddie does." [H/T: WrestlingINC]

Henceforth, it remains to be seen how Mox and Kingston will perform in the finals at AEW Worlds End and who will be crowned the inaugural Triple Crown Champion.