WWE Legend worried for Willow Nightingale after Jon Moxley's attack: "She got spiked pretty hard"

Jon Moxley attacked Willow Nightingale on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite. WWE legend Bully Ray is concerned for the female AEW star.

The One True King and Marina Shafir faced off against Swerve Strickland and Willow Nightingale in a mixed tornado tag match on the go-home edition of Dynamite. Nightingale pinned Shafir to pick up the victory.

Mox was upset with the loss and planted Willow with a Paradigm Shift DDT. Speaking on the recent episode of the Busted Open podcast, legendary wrestler Bully Ray expressed his concern for the former TBS Champion and hoped that she was alright after getting hit by a nasty DDT.

"I got a little nervous for Willow. I really did. She got spiked pretty hard, and the way her one arm was lying on the mat, I thought maybe something was up, and the way the doctor was touching her hand, and I'm just hoping that Willow Nightingale is okay tonight. If she was selling, she did a phenomenal job. God bless you, girl. Great job." [From 0:10 to 0:36]

Swerve Strickland couldn't seek revenge for Willow Nightingale on Dynamite

Jon Moxley attacking Willow Nightingale was a spur-of-the-moment incident that shocked the fans. Swerve Strickland was also dumbfounded for a few seconds when he saw his tag team partner lying flat-out cold on the mat. He tried to grab Mox, but the latter sneaked away.

For the rest of the show, The New Flavor hunted The Purveyor of Violence to make him pay for hurting Willow. He was ultimately met by a sneak attack courtesy of The Death Riders, who dragged him out to the ring and threw him on a pile of glass shards.

Strickland couldn't avenge Nightingale on Dynamite this week, but he might get the chance to do so at Dynasty during his singles match with the AEW World Champion.

