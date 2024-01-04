“WWE lite,” ”When you order NXT on Wish” - Fans disappointed as Adam Cole reveals name for his new Devil faction in AEW

Adam Cole was recently revealed to be behind the masked group that had tormented the AEW locker room for weeks. They revealed their new faction name, which did not earn many favorable reactions from the fans.

For over a month or so, a masked assailant called The Devil had his henchmen cause mayhem over the AEW locker room, attacking multiple superstars in the process. Recent weeks saw them target the then-AEW World Champion MJF and Samoa Joe en route to their title match at the Worlds End Pay-Per-View.

However, it was revealed that Joe was secretly working with them and that alliance seemingly assisted him in beating MJF for the championship at the show. Moreover, Cole was revealed as the man behind the Devil mask, with The Kingdom, Roderick Strong, and Warlow as his accomplices on the same night.

The group opened this week's Dynamite with a brand new theme song under the faction name 'Undisputed Kingdom.' The name was borrowed from Cole's past association with the name, during his time in WWE and even AEW. However, this did not sit well with most fans on social media, who blasted Tony Khan's creative team for coming up with that name.

Fans react to Adam Cole's new stable name

The segment ended with the new group brawling with Billy Gunn and The Acclaimed, right after they had declared their intentions to claim all the gold and establish their reign of dominance over AEW.

