WWE made a massive mistake with his 8-year return, according to former champion

Pro-wrestling fans clamor for the return of their favorite wrestlers in big promotions like WWE. Some wrestlers have the good fortune of enjoying multiple stints in different wrestling promotions, for example, Chris Jericho, Mercedes Martinez, and others

However, one former champion in the Stamford-based company has revealed that he thinks the company made a mistake with his return - which happened after eight years. He recently spoke about it on Threads with McKenzie Mitchell Show. That wrestler is the former three-time WWE Intercontinental Champion John Hennigan, who wrestled as John Morrison. He shared his thoughts about his return

"I thought, if John Morrison is coming back to WWE, I felt the WWE would want to see John Morrison, I actually feel like I should have come back as a babyface instead of a bad guy, because at the beginning, for sure, I felt like we were fighting upstream a little bit. When I came out, even against New Day, they are clearly the crowd favorites, but I'd still get kind of like, just like, they are excited to se this guy they haven't since eight years," he said. [From 25:41 to 26:10]

Morrison aligned with The Miz during his first stint in the now Triple H-led company. He realigned with Mizanin on his return and turned heel. The two feuded with The New Day, and Hennigan spoke about that.

"The difference,would have,instead of making fun of New Day and Jeff Hardy, it would have just been making fun of bad guys and would that have worked? You'll never know," he signed off. [From 26:40 to 26:50]

Hennigan has had multiple stints in wrestling, including Lucha Underground, ROH, and WWE. He was with the company from 2002 to 2011 and returned in 2019, only to depart again in 2021.

Jim Ross thinks a former WWE Champion was over-exposed

Jim Ross has an interesting opinion about the WWE run of a legendary wrestler who has had stints in WCW and ECW and is now signed with AEW. That wrestler is Paul Wight, formerly known as Big Show. On the podcast Grilling JR with Jim Ross, Ross said that WWE couldn't see beyond the legacy that Andre the Giant had created, as far as Paul Wight was concerned.

"Because he's seven-feet tall and weighed 300-plus pounds, Vince [McMahon] loved the size. I thought all along that we had kind of mismanaged the Big Show. I thought we over-exposed him. He was an Andre the Giant-like commodity that should have been seen less to mean more, but we just went whole-hog on that deal, man... and I thought we over-exposed the attraction. You didn’t see Andre getting overexposed, and that’s how Big Show should've been booked, but he wasn’t," Jim Ross said. [From 1:10:18 to 1:10:56]

It's always interesting to hear and read the comments and thoughts of professional wrestling entities who have spent decades in the business, and it remains to be seen if the Stamford-based company will ever respond to these comments.

If you use any quotes from the first part of this article, please credit McKenzie Mitchell and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback